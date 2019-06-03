BC-BKN--NBA Finals-The L, 0560

Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.

The Latest: Cousins in Warriors starting lineup for Game 2<

The Latest: Cousins in Warriors starting lineup for Game 2<

AP Photo FNG616-0530192311, NYNR101-0406191334, NSD515-0601191130<

Eds: Updates with start of Game 2. With AP Photos.<

TORONTO (AP) - The Latest from Sunday's Game 2 of the NBA Finals (all times local):

8:10 p.m.

Game 2 has tipped off with a change to the Golden State lineup.

DeMarcus Cousins is in the starting lineup at center after coming off the ...