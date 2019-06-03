Mauritania-vote-rights-Amnesty

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Amnesty asks Mauritania's presidential candidates to end slavery

Nouakchott, June 3, 2019 (AFP) - Amnesty International on Monday led some 30 other rights groups in Mauritania in asking the candidates in the presidential election later this month to end slavery and violence against women in the poor sub-Saharan country.

Six candidates are in the running in the June 22 election to choose a successor to President Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz, who is stepping down after his second and final term in offi ...