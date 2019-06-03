The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

Mauritania-vote-rights-Amnesty

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Amnesty asks Mauritania's presidential candidates to end slavery
Nouakchott, June 3, 2019 (AFP) - Amnesty International on Monday led some 30 other rights groups in Mauritania in asking the candidates in the presidential election later this month to end slavery and violence against women in the poor sub-Saharan country.
Six candidates are in the running in the June 22 election to choose a successor to President Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz, who is stepping down after his second and final term in offi ...

 

