Lee6 wins first major title at 2019 US Women's Open

Los Angeles, June 3, 2019 (AFP) - Lee6 Jeong-eun captured her first major championship and a record $1 million prize on Sunday by outduelling Celine Boutier for a two-shot victory at the 2019 US Women's Open.

South Korea's Lee -- who had never won on the LPGA Tour -- stumbled to the finish with two bogeys in her final three holes but managed to shoot a one-under 70 to finish at 278 at the Country Club ...