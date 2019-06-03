The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

Trusty scores late goal, lifts Union past Minnesota 3-2<
Auston Trusty scored in 86th minute and the Philadelphia Union moved to the top of the Eastern Conference with a 3-2 victory over Minnesota United<
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - Auston Trusty scored in 86th minute and the Philadelphia Union moved to the top of the Eastern Conference with a 3-2 victory over Minnesota United on Sunday.
Trusty beat defender Brent Kallman to Ilsinho's volley, ...

 

