BC-SOC--MLS-Union-Minnes, 0189

Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.

Trusty scores late goal, lifts Union past Minnesota 3-2<

Auston Trusty scored in 86th minute and the Philadelphia Union moved to the top of the Eastern Conference with a 3-2 victory over Minnesota United<

Eds: APNewsNow. Union 3, Minnesota United 2.<

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - Auston Trusty scored in 86th minute and the Philadelphia Union moved to the top of the Eastern Conference with a 3-2 victory over Minnesota United on Sunday.

Trusty beat defender Brent Kallman to Ilsinho's volley, ...