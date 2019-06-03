BC-BBN--Cubs-Cardinals 1, 0744

Wild Wainwright pitches Cards past Hamels, Cubs 2-1 to sweep<

Adam Wainwright overcame a career-high seven walks to pitch eight shutout innings, leading the St. Louis Cardinals over Cole Hamels and the Chicago Cubs 2-1 for a three-game sweep<

ST. LOUIS (AP) - All Adam Wainwright needed was a little a ...