BC-SOC--Liverpool-Parade, 0201

Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.

Liverpool celebrates Champions League win with bus parade<

Half a million fans welcomed Liverpool back to Merseyside as the team paraded its Champions League trophy through the city center<

AP Photo LON843-0602191611, LON826-0602191533, LON827-0602191531, LON850-0602191922, LON848-0602191814, LON843-0602191611, LON839-0602191713, LON838-0602191716, LON826-0602191533, LON833-0602191514<

Eds: Adds detail, more photo links. With AP Photos.<

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) - Half a million fans ...