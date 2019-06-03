Car blast hits rebel-held north Syria

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

BEIRUT, June 2 (Reuters) - A car bomb exploded in a north

Syrian town held by Turkey-backed rebels on Sunday, killing at

least 10 people, rescue workers and medics said, after a war

monitor had reported blasts hitting other insurgent-held areas

in the northwest.

The blast was the largest in months to target Azaz, near the

Turkish border. It struck a marketplace that was busy late in

the evening after the daily Ramadan fast had finished.

Turkey-backed Syrian re ...