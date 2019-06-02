The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

Box-heavy-USA-GBR-heavyweight-Ruiz-Joshua

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Ruiz stuns Joshua -- and rattles heavyweight division
New York, June 2, 2019 (AFP) - Andy Ruiz upended Anthony Joshua in an historic heavyweight title upset -- and turned boxing's glamour division upside down.
The bout at fabled Madison Square Garden was supposed to be a Stateside coming out party for Britain's Joshua, previously unbeaten in 22 bouts with 21 of those victories coming inside the distance.
It was supposed to pave the way for a lucrative unification bout with World Boxing Cou ...

 

Subscribe
Email page

Connect with Us

© Copyright NAMPA Monday 3rd of June 2019 01:35:35 AM. All rights reserved.