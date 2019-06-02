Box-heavy-USA-GBR-heavyweight-Ruiz-Joshua

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Ruiz stuns Joshua -- and rattles heavyweight division

New York, June 2, 2019 (AFP) - Andy Ruiz upended Anthony Joshua in an historic heavyweight title upset -- and turned boxing's glamour division upside down.

The bout at fabled Madison Square Garden was supposed to be a Stateside coming out party for Britain's Joshua, previously unbeaten in 22 bouts with 21 of those victories coming inside the distance.

It was supposed to pave the way for a lucrative unification bout with World Boxing Cou ...