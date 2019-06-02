cricket-WC-2019-RSA-BAN REAX

'Harsh words' in store for South Africa flops, warns Du Plessis

By Steven GRIFFITHS

London, June 2, 2019 (AFP) - Faf du Plessis warned his South Africa flops to expect "harsh words" as the skipper fights to save his country's spluttering World Cup challenge.

Du Plessis' side are already in danger of blowing their World Cup bid after two defeats in the first four days of the tournament left their campaign in turmoil.

Thrashed by 104 runs against hosts England on Thur ...