Fiji win in Paris to clinch World Rugby Sevens title
Paris, June 2, 2019 (AFP) - Olympic champions Fiji captured their third World Rugby Sevens Series title in five years on Sunday as they won the season-ending tournament in Paris.
Fiji defeated series runners-up the United States 33-14 in the semi-finals to ensure they would finish as champions. They celebrated their triumph in style by beating New Zealand 35-24 in the final.
It was a fifth victory this season for the Fi ...
