The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

RugbyU-Sevens-FRA

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Fiji win in Paris to clinch World Rugby Sevens title
=(Picture)=
Paris, June 2, 2019 (AFP) - Olympic champions Fiji captured their third World Rugby Sevens Series title in five years on Sunday as they won the season-ending tournament in Paris.
Fiji defeated series runners-up the United States 33-14 in the semi-finals to ensure they would finish as champions. They celebrated their triumph in style by beating New Zealand 35-24 in the final.
It was a fifth victory this season for the Fi ...

 

Subscribe
Email page

Connect with Us

© Copyright NAMPA Monday 3rd of June 2019 01:35:30 AM. All rights reserved.