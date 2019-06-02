RugbyU-Sevens-FRA

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Fiji win in Paris to clinch World Rugby Sevens title

Paris, June 2, 2019 (AFP) - Olympic champions Fiji captured their third World Rugby Sevens Series title in five years on Sunday as they won the season-ending tournament in Paris.

Fiji defeated series runners-up the United States 33-14 in the semi-finals to ensure they would finish as champions. They celebrated their triumph in style by beating New Zealand 35-24 in the final.

It was a fifth victory this season for the Fi ...