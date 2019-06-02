Some Boeing 737 MAX planes may have faulty parts -U.S. FAA
Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.
WASHINGTON, June 2 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Aviation
Administration said on Sunday some Boeing Co 737 MAX and
NG planes may have parts that were improperly manufactured and
that it will require their replacement, the latest issue to hit
the plane manufacturer.
The FAA said up to 148 leading edge slat tracks manufactured
by a Boeing sub-tier supplier are affected and cover 133 NG and
179 MAX aircraft worldwide. The FAA said a complete failure of a
leading e ...
