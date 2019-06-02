Some Boeing 737 MAX planes may have faulty parts -U.S. FAA

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

WASHINGTON, June 2 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Aviation

Administration said on Sunday some Boeing Co 737 MAX and

NG planes may have parts that were improperly manufactured and

that it will require their replacement, the latest issue to hit

the plane manufacturer.

The FAA said up to 148 leading edge slat tracks manufactured

by a Boeing sub-tier supplier are affected and cover 133 NG and

179 MAX aircraft worldwide. The FAA said a complete failure of a

leading e ...