UPDATE 1-Opposition conservatives prevail in Greek local election runoffs

ATHENS, June 2 (Reuters) - Local elections in Greece on

Sunday saw the conservative opposition party making further

gains against the ruling Syriza ahead of an expected general

election next month, initial results indicated.

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras' leftist Syriza party suffered

its first major defeat in years to the conservative New

Democracy party in last Sunday's European Parliament vote,

prompting him to say he would c ...