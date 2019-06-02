The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

UPDATE 1-Opposition conservatives prevail in Greek local election runoffs

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

(Updates with official results)
ATHENS, June 2 (Reuters) - Local elections in Greece on
Sunday saw the conservative opposition party making further
gains against the ruling Syriza ahead of an expected general
election next month, initial results indicated.
Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras' leftist Syriza party suffered
its first major defeat in years to the conservative New
Democracy party in last Sunday's European Parliament vote,
prompting him to say he would c ...

 

