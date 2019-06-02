WB-MAMATA-LD BJP - BJP mixing religion, politics through 'Jai Sri Ram' slogan: Mamata (Eds: with more inputs)

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

Kolkata, Jun 2 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday alleged that the BJP was mixing religion with politics by repeatedly using the 'Jai Sri Ram' phrase.

The Trinamool Congress supremo also claimed that attempts were being made to propagate the ideology of hatred, which should be opposed.

"'Jai Sia Ram', 'Jai Ram ji ki', 'Ram naam Satya hai' etc have religious and social connotations. We respect these sentiments. But BJP is using religious slogan 'Jai Sri Ram' as their party ...