BC-TEN--French Open-Fede, 0247

Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.

Federer bemused that Thiem's news conference was cut short<

2018 French Open runner-up Dominic Thiem's news conference abruptly stopped to make way for sudden arrival of Serena Williams following her loss, bemusing Roger Federer<

AP Photo PDJ170-0602191524, PDJ263-0601191851, PDJ310-0601192016<

Eds: With AP Photos.<

By JEROME PUGMIRE<

AP Sports Writer<

PARIS (AP) - Roger Federer found the whole thing worthy of locker-room joking: 2018 French Open runner-up Dominic Thiem's ...