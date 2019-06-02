NZealand-attacks-mosque-Canada-politics

Canada Tory MP slammed for reading Christchurch manifesto into record

Ottawa, June 2, 2019 (AFP) - A Canadian Conservative MP has been booted from a parliamentary committee after reading into the public record an excerpt from the Christchurch shooter's manifesto while berating a Muslim witness.

Opposition Tory leader Andrew Scheer -- the main rival to unseat Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in upcoming elections -- said in a Twitter message late Saturday that MP Michael Cooper "will no long ...