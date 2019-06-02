The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

Iraq-conflict-Syria-IS-France WRAP-newseries

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Nine French jihadists now on death row in Iraq
By Sarah BENHAIDA
=(Video+Picture)=
ATTENTION - ADDS German sentenced to 15 years prison, French interior ministry ///
Baghdad, June 2, 2019 (AFP) - Nine French jihadists are now on death row in Iraq after a court sentenced two more to death on Sunday for joining the Islamic State group, rejecting a claim of torture.
Fodil Tahar Aouidate and Vianney Ouraghi were among 11 French citizens and one Tunisian handed over to Iraqi authori ...

 

Subscribe
Email page

Connect with Us

© Copyright NAMPA Sunday 2nd of June 2019 10:19:38 PM. All rights reserved.