Iraq-conflict-Syria-IS-France WRAP-newseries

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Nine French jihadists now on death row in Iraq

By Sarah BENHAIDA

=(Video+Picture)=

ATTENTION - ADDS German sentenced to 15 years prison, French interior ministry ///

Baghdad, June 2, 2019 (AFP) - Nine French jihadists are now on death row in Iraq after a court sentenced two more to death on Sunday for joining the Islamic State group, rejecting a claim of torture.

Fodil Tahar Aouidate and Vianney Ouraghi were among 11 French citizens and one Tunisian handed over to Iraqi authori ...