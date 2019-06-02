Monaco-France-royals-marriage-people

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Daughter of Monaco's Princess Caroline weds 'Little Prince' producer

Marseille, June 2, 2019 (AFP) - The daughter of Princess Caroline of Monaco has married a French film producer with whom she had a son last October, according to the principality's royal Facebook page.

Charlotte Casiraghi, 32, wed Dimitri Rassam on Saturday in a ceremony at the Palace of Monaco, according to details and photos posted on the palace's account.

It was followed by a reception at the opulent villa of La Vigie ...