Daughter of Monaco's Princess Caroline weds 'Little Prince' producer
Marseille, June 2, 2019 (AFP) - The daughter of Princess Caroline of Monaco has married a French film producer with whom she had a son last October, according to the principality's royal Facebook page.
Charlotte Casiraghi, 32, wed Dimitri Rassam on Saturday in a ceremony at the Palace of Monaco, according to details and photos posted on the palace's account.
It was followed by a reception at the opulent villa of La Vigie ...

 

