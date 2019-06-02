The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

DL-COURT STAFFERS-PROBE - Ex-SC staffer posted 'wrong' information on court website to see daughter working in BSES: Police

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

New Delhi, Jun 2 (PTI) The desire to see his daughter working at the BSES prompted a former Supreme Court staffer to allegedly post wrong information related to a case involving Reliance Communications Chairman Anil Ambani on the apex court's website, a senior police official said.
Tapan Kumar Chakraborty and his associate Manav Sharma, who worked as court masters, had allegedly uploaded an order on the Supreme Court's website that said Ambani's presence in a case was dispensed with, despite the court ...

 

