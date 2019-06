BC-AF--APNewsAlert, 0021

Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.

ALGIERS, Algeria (AP) - Algeria's Constitutional Council: July 4 presidential vote cancelled since it rejected 2 candidates who tried to run.

