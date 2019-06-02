BC-AS--India-Himalayan C, 0489
Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.
India rescuers search for missing climbers on Himalayan peak<
An Indian official says rescuers are trying to find eight mostly foreign mountaineers who went missing while attempting to scale India's second-highest mountain<
Eds: Edits 12th paragraph.<
LUCKNOW, India (AP) - Rescuers on Sunday searched for eight mostly foreign mountaineers who went missing while attempting to scale India's second-highest mountain, an official said.
The team, led by British climber Martin Moran, began i ...
Subscribe