India rescuers search for missing climbers on Himalayan peak<
An Indian official says rescuers are trying to find eight mostly foreign mountaineers who went missing while attempting to scale India's second-highest mountain<
LUCKNOW, India (AP) - Rescuers on Sunday searched for eight mostly foreign mountaineers who went missing while attempting to scale India's second-highest mountain, an official said.
The team, led by British climber Martin Moran, began i ...

 

