Syria-conflict-IS lead

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Kurdish authorities to release 800 Syrians from Al-Hol camp: official

Ain Issa, Syria, June 2, 2019 (AFP) - Kurdish authorities in northeast Syria said Sunday they plan to hand 800 women and children, including relatives of jihadists, to their families in the first such transfer from an overcrowded camp.

The women and children -- all Syrians -- are living among the dregs of the Islamic State group in the Kurdish-run Al-Hol camp, home to nearly 74,000 people including more than 30,000 Syrians.

