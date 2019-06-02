BC-EU--Europe-Pompeo-The, 0291

The Latest: US would talk with Iran 'with no preconditions'<

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says the Trump administration is willing to talk with Iran "with no preconditions," but he says the United States will continue its campaign of pressure against the Islamic Republic<

BELLINZONA, Switzerland (AP) - The Latest on U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (all times local):

1:20 p.m.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo ...