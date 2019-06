Algeria constitutional council concludes not possible to hold July 4 poll - TV

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

ALGIERS, June 2 (Reuters) - Algeria's constitutional council

has concluded it will not be possible to hold presidential

elections on July 4 as planned, state TV reported.

The constitutional council did not set a new date for the

presidential elections, the report said on Sunday.

(Reporting by Lamine Chikhi

Editing by Ulf Laessing and Alexander Smith)

