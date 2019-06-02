Iraq sentences 2 more French nationals to death for joining IS

Contributed by NAMPA / Xinhua.

BAGHDAD, June 2 (Xinhua) -- An Iraqi court on Sunday sentenced two more French nationals to death over charges of joining the Islamic State (IS) militant group, a judicial source said.

With the two new sentences, the number of French IS members who were sentenced to death during the past few days has been brought to nine.

The convicts have 30 days to appeal against the verdicts, the source told Xinhua on condition of anonymity.

The two Frenchmen were among 12 French citizens who were hande ...