German SPD leader to resign after election setbacks

Contributed by NAMPA / Xinhua.

BERLIN, June 2 (Xinhua) -- Germany's Social Democratic Party(SPD) leader Andrea Nahles is to resign after a series of election setbacks and constant low popularity, according to a SPD statement on Sunday

"The discussions within the parliamentary faction and feedback from within the party have shown me that I no longer secure the needed support to carry out my duties," Nahles said in a statement.

Nahles said she will declare resignation as the party leader and the SPD parliamentary group formally ...