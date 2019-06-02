The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

German SPD leader to resign after election setbacks

Contributed by NAMPA / Xinhua.

BERLIN, June 2 (Xinhua) -- Germany's Social Democratic Party(SPD) leader Andrea Nahles is to resign after a series of election setbacks and constant low popularity, according to a SPD statement on Sunday
"The discussions within the parliamentary faction and feedback from within the party have shown me that I no longer secure the needed support to carry out my duties," Nahles said in a statement.
Nahles said she will declare resignation as the party leader and the SPD parliamentary group formally ...

 

Subscribe
Email page

Connect with Us

© Copyright NAMPA Sunday 2nd of June 2019 02:22:24 PM. All rights reserved.