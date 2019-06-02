BC-ATH--Russian Doping 1, 0353
Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.
Russia says it's working with probe of doping forgery claims<
The Russian track and field federation says it's cooperating with an investigation into allegations its officials submitted forged paperwork in a doping case<
MOSCOW (AP) - The Russian track and field federation said Sunday it's cooperating with an investigation into allegations its officials submitted forged paperwork in a doping case.
British newspaper The Sunday Times reported th ...
