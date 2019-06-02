The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

BC-ATH--Russian Doping 1, 0353

Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.

Russia says it's working with probe of doping forgery claims<
The Russian track and field federation says it's cooperating with an investigation into allegations its officials submitted forged paperwork in a doping case<
Eds: Updates with more quotes, details.<
MOSCOW (AP) - The Russian track and field federation said Sunday it's cooperating with an investigation into allegations its officials submitted forged paperwork in a doping case.
British newspaper The Sunday Times reported th ...

 

Subscribe
Email page

Connect with Us

© Copyright NAMPA Sunday 2nd of June 2019 02:23:20 PM. All rights reserved.