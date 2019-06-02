The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

Trump urges Britain to go for no-deal Brexit
By Alice RITCHIE
London, June 2, 2019 (AFP) - US President Donald Trump waded once again Sunday into Britain's Brexit debate on the eve of a state visit to London, urging Theresa May's successor to leave the EU with no deal.
Whoever takes over as Britain's next prime minister should not be afraid to "walk away" from negotiations with Brussels and shoul ...

 

