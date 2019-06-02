Britain-EU-Brexit-politics-US WRAP-newseries

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Trump urges Britain to go for no-deal Brexit

By Alice RITCHIE

ATTENTION - RECASTS, UPDATES with Gove detail, ambassador quote on trade, background ///

London, June 2, 2019 (AFP) - US President Donald Trump waded once again Sunday into Britain's Brexit debate on the eve of a state visit to London, urging Theresa May's successor to leave the EU with no deal.

Whoever takes over as Britain's next prime minister should not be afraid to "walk away" from negotiations with Brussels and shoul ...