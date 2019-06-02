NCR-THIEVES-ARRESTED - Gang of five robbers nabbed in Ghaziabad

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

Ghaziabad, Jun 2 (PTI) Murad Nagar Police have arrested a gang of five robbers from the bypass road in Surana village here, police said Sunday.

Muntrim, Someen, Kaley, Nabi and Amir, all natives of Baghpat district, were arrested Saturday night from the bypass road, which connects Murad Nagar with Baghpat, and 300 bags of stolen cement were recovered from them, they added.

Two country-made pistols and three live cartridges were also seized from their possession, they said.

Superintendent o ...