Tennis-French Open draw opens up for all-business Barty

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

PARIS, June 2 (Reuters) - Ash Barty has reached the last 16 of the French Open for the first time without dropping a set along the way and, even if the Australian says she is not looking too far ahead, a pathway deep into the second week opened up for her on Saturday.

The 23-year-old, who has risen to eighth in the world on the back of a sparkling recent run of form, breezed past German Andrea Petkovic 6-3 6-1 in the third round at Roland Garros.

Barty would have expected the win to earn her a m ...