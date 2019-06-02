The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

Britain-EU-Brexit-politics-US CORRECTION

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

CORRECTED: Trump urges Britain to go for no-deal Brexit
ATTENTION - CORRECTION: CORRECTS 1st and 4th paragraph to say Trump spoke to The Sunday Times (sted The Sunday Telegraph as sent) ///
London, June 2, 2019 (AFP) - Britain should go for a no-deal Brexit with the EU and refuse to pay the agreed £39 billion (45 billion euros, $50 billion) divorce bill, US President Donald Trump told The Sunday Times newspaper on the eve of a visit to London.
The comments by America's outspoken leader ca ...

 

Subscribe
Email page

Connect with Us

© Copyright NAMPA Sunday 2nd of June 2019 09:25:53 AM. All rights reserved.