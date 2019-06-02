SKorea-US-aviation-aerospace-IATA WRAP

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Global airline body warns of US-China trade war spillover

By Sunghee Hwang

=(Picture+Video)=

ATTENTION - ADDS economist quotes ///

Seoul, June 2, 2019 (AFP) - The intensifying US-China trade war and rising fuel prices will continue to bog down airline profits this year, the International Air Transport Association said Sunday.

The warning came at the annual meeting of global airlines in Seoul, where it was revealed that 2019's collective net profit was forecast to be $28 billion ...