2nd LD Writethru: Triple blasts kill 1, wound 17 in Afghan capital

Contributed by NAMPA / Xinhua.

KABUL, June 2 (Xinhua) -- At least one person lost his life and 17 others sustained injuries as three blasts rocked Police District 5 in Afghan capital Kabul on Sunday, Interior Ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi said.

According to Rahimi, the first blast targeted a bus of a university at 07:50 a.m. local time, killing one person and injuring 10 others.

Rahimi also said that the targeted bus was carrying Burhanuddin Rabbani Education University lecturers and staff members in the western edge of K ...