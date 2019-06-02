The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

Japan-accident-transport

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Fourteen injured after Japan driverless train goes wrong way
ATTENTION - REFILES ///
Tokyo, June 2, 2019 (AFP) - Fourteen passengers were injured after an driverless five-car train in suburban Tokyo went in the wrong direction and crashed into a buffer stop, Japanese police said Sunday.
Local media reported that some injuries -- the first resulting from an accident involving an automated train in 30 years -- appeared to be serious but non-life-threatening.
The train hit the buffer st ...

 

