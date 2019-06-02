Japan-accident-transport

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Fourteen injured after Japan driverless train goes wrong way

ATTENTION - REFILES ///

Tokyo, June 2, 2019 (AFP) - Fourteen passengers were injured after an driverless five-car train in suburban Tokyo went in the wrong direction and crashed into a buffer stop, Japanese police said Sunday.

Local media reported that some injuries -- the first resulting from an accident involving an automated train in 30 years -- appeared to be serious but non-life-threatening.

The train hit the buffer st ...