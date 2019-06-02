BC-US-China-Trade 4th Ld, 0919

Associated Press.

China blames US for trade dispute, 'unacceptable demands'<

China has issued a report blaming the United States for a trade dispute and says it won't back down on "major issues of principle."<

By CHRISTOPHER BODEEN

Associated Press

BEIJING (AP) - Ch