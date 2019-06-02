1st LD Writethru: Car bomb kills 8 police in E. Afghanistan

Contributed by NAMPA / Xinhua.

GHAZNI, Afghanistan, June 2 (Xinhua) -- A suicide car bombing killed eight Afghan police officers and wounded seven others after targeting a police station in the country's eastern Ghazni province, an official confirmed Sunday.

The blast happened at about 9:50 p.m. Saturday, when a hijacked military vehicle packed with explosives struck to provincial Reserve Police Force station in Esfandi area, some 6 km to the provincial capital Ghazni city, killing eight police personnel and wounding seven others, ...