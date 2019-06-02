The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

Asia-diplomacy-defence-China-Tiananmen WRAP

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

On 30th anniversary, China says Tiananmen crackdown was 'correct' policy
By Elizabeth LAW
=(Picture+Video)=
Singapore, June 2, 2019 (AFP) - China on Sunday defended the bloody Tiananmen crackdown on student protesters in a rare public acknowledgement of the event, days before its 30th anniversary, saying it was the "correct" policy.
After seven weeks of protests by students and workers demanding democratic change and the end of corruption, soldiers and tanks chased and killed demonst ...

 

