On 30th anniversary, China says Tiananmen crackdown was 'correct' policy

By Elizabeth LAW

Singapore, June 2, 2019 (AFP) - China on Sunday defended the bloody Tiananmen crackdown on student protesters in a rare public acknowledgement of the event, days before its 30th anniversary, saying it was the "correct" policy.

After seven weeks of protests by students and workers demanding democratic change and the end of corruption, soldiers and tanks chased and killed demonst ...