UP-MINISTERS-BUNDELKHAND - MPs from Bundelkhand fail to get ministerial berths

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

Lucknow, Jun 2 (PTI) Unlike eastern Uttar Pradesh which bagged a lion's share of ministerial berths in the Union Council of Ministers, MPs from Bundelkhand region of the state could not make it to the list of ministers.

All the four parliamentary constituencies in Bundelkhand region of the state gave their electoral verdict in favour of the BJP.

In Banda, BJP's RK Singh Patel defeated SP's Shyama Charan Gupta by a margin of over 58,000 votes, while in Hamirpur, it was Kunwar Pushpendra Singh Cha ...