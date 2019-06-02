PM-TELANGANA - PM greets people of Telangana on Statehood Day

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

New Delhi, Jun 2 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday greeted the people of Telangana on Statehood Day.

The prime minister also extended his wishes to the people of Andhra Pradesh.

Telangana was carved out of Andhra Pradesh.

On Telangana's Statehood Day, my best wishes to the people of this wonderful state. Telangana is known for its hardworking citizens who are making great contributions to our nation's development. I pray for the progress of Telangana," he tweeted.

Greeting ...