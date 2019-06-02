NCR-NOIDA-METRO - Noida Metro cards sale dip, commuters blame lack of seamless connectivity, high fare

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

New Delhi, June 2 (PTI) Noida Metro cards sale has dipped considerably in a little over four months of its operation with commuters blaming lack of seamless connectivity and high fare as main reasons behind it.

A total of 2,041 such travellers cards were issued during May 1 and 20, as against 3,686 in April and 5,064 in March this year, according to Noida Metro data.

As many as 5,220 cards were issued in February and a whopping 3,363 within six days of its operation  January 26 to 31, it said.< ...