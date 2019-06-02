The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

Bergeron powers Bruins to 2-1 Stanley Cup series lead
Los Angeles, June 2, 2019 (AFP) - Patrice Bergeron tallied a goal and two assists as the Boston Bruins won their fifth straight road playoff game by beating the St. Louis Blues 7-2 in game three of the Stanley Cup finals.
Bergeron, Torey Krug, Marcus Johansson, and David Pastrnak all scored on the powerplay and Tuukka Rask made 27 saves for Boston, who lead the best-of-seven NHL championship series t ...

 

