Spotlight: Virginia Beach gunman identified as "disgruntled" city employee, his pistols legally purchased

Contributed by NAMPA / Xinhua.

VIRGINIA BEACH, the United States, June 1 (Xinhua) -- Police on Saturday identified the gunman behind a multiple-death shooting here as a long time city employee, and his two .45 caliber pistols have been purchased legally.

"DISGRUNTLED" CITY ENGINEER

At a press conference Saturday, Virginia Beach police chief Jim Cervera identified the gunman as DeWayne Craddock, 40, a city engineer who had been employed with the city's public utility department for the past 15 years.

City Manager Dave Ha ...