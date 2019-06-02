CHINA-US-WEI - China defence minister says Huawei not a military company

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

Singapore, Jun 2 (PTI) Huawei is not a military company despite its founder Ren Zhengfei's previous career in the army, China's Defence Minister General Wei Fenghe said Sunday, amid growing US-China tensions over trade and technology in which the Chinese telecom giant has been a main target.

The US placed Huawei on an "entity list" on grounds of national security on May 16, a move that curbs its access to US-made components it needs for its equipment. The Department of Commerce alleged that Huawei was ...