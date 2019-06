Californian politicians blast Washington's tariffs threat against Mexico

Contributed by NAMPA / Xinhua.

LOS ANGELES, June 1 (Xinhua) -- Californian politicians on Saturday criticized Washington's latest threat to impose tariffs on goods imported from Mexico at a Democratic convention.

Delivering a speech in front of thousands of Democrats and 14 presidential candidates at California Democratic Party Convention in San Francisco, California Governor Gavin Newsom blasted U.S. President Donald Trump's vow to escalate tariffs on goods imported from Mexico step by step until authorities there stop migrants fr ...