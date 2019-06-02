The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

EU reserves right to take own decisions on Boeing 737 MAX

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

SEOUL, June 2 (Reuters) - The European Union will work with
other regulators on the approval of new software for the Boeing
737 MAX but reserves the right to take its own decision on when
to return the grounded jet to service, the bloc's transport
chief said on Sunday.
"Certainly EASA will take a very close look at the results
(of proposed design changes) and then make a decision and that
message was very clearly passed," Transport Commissioner Violeta
Bulc sa ...

 

