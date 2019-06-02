BC-BBO--Tigers-Braves 1s, 0937

Soroka wins 6th straight decision, Braves beat Tigers<

Mike Soroka won his sixth straight decision and showed some baserunning flair, Freddie Freeman and Austin Riley each hit a two-run homer and the Atlanta Braves beat the Detroit Tigers 10-5 to snap a three-game skid<

