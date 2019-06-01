Horse racing-Anthony Van Dyck gives O'Brien seventh win in Epsom Derby

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

June 1 (Reuters) - Anthony Van Dyck won the Epsom Derby after a pulsating finish on Saturday, handing trainer Aidan O'Brien a record-equalling seventh victory in Britain's richest horse race.

Jockey Seamie Heffernan rode the 13-2 chance to victory, ahead of a number of horses that held chances deep inside the final furlong.

Madhmoon put up a sparkling performance to finish second for veteran trainer Kevin Prendergast, with Anthony Van Dyckâs stable mate Japan in third spot.

"It's incredi ...