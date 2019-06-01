Corbyn accuses Trump of interfering in UK politics with Johnson comments
Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.
LONDON, June 1 (Reuters) - UK Labour opposition leader
Jeremy Corbyn said on Saturday U.S. President Donald Trump's
comments endorsing Conservative front-runner Boris Johnson as
the next prime minister were an "unacceptable interference" in
Britain's affairs.
In an interview with the Sun newspaper ahead of his
three-day state visit to Britain next week, Trump said of the
former foreign secretary: "I think Boris would do a very good
job. I think he would be exc ...
Subscribe