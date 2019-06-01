MH-SWIMMER - National-level swimmer hangs self

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

Pune, Jun 1 (PTI) A national-level swimmer from Pune in Maharashtra, Sahil Joshi, allegedly committed suicide at his residence in Kothrud area, police said Saturday.

According to police, Joshi, 21, hanged himself from the ceiling in his house on Friday afternoon when his parents were away.

No suicide note was found at the spot, said an officer attached to Kothrud police station.

Police suspected a personal reason behind the extreme step.

The deceased was pursuing MBBS from a city-bas ...