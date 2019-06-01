The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.

UK Coastguard responds as migrants cross the Channel<
Britain's Coastguard says it has helped Border Force officers respond to reports of boats carrying migrants off the southeastern coast<
Eds: Corrects the number of vessels involved after Coastguard statement. Coastguard is spelled correctly for Britain.<
LONDON (AP) - Britain's Coastguard helped Border Force officers respond Saturday to reports of boats carrying migrants off the southeastern coast.
The number of migrants detained ...

 

