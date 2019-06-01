Fbl-Eur-C1-ENG-Tottenham-Liverpool-Egypt SCENE

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

'You'll never eat alone': Football and fava on Egypt menu

By Farid Farid

=(Picture)=

ATTENTION - REFILES to correct day in intro ///

Cairo, June 1, 2019 (AFP) - Egyptian football fans readied to cheer on national hero Mohamed Salah in Saturday's Champions League clash and tuck into food from a cart whose owner vows they'll "never eat alone".

A tribute to the Reds, the "Liverfuul" cart serves up hot dishes of "fuul" (fava beans) in Ain Shams, a working-class suburb of Cairo.

